State to add 50 more electric buses to its fleet of 80 by end of this year

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Department (WBTC) is all set to add 50 more electric buses to its existing fleet of 80 by this year end.



WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said: "We will increase the number of electric buses on the roads of Kolkata from 80 to 130 by the end this year."

The additional 50 electric buses would operate from three depots – Newtown, Balaka and Shapoorji.

Kolkata is the only city from India whose successful operation of electric buses has featured in the flagship report of International Energy A

gency (IEA)– Global Electric Vehicle Outlook (GEVO) 2020 that was released in Paris

recently.

The city currently has 80 electric buses plying on different routes.

However, WBTC has set a target of fully electrifying its fleet of buses by 2030, which would enail5,000 e-buses in

operation.