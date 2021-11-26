State ties up with firm to offer personalised learning to govt school students

kolkata: The state government has partnered with a leading EdTech service provider to drive digital learning and career development programmes across the state.



The state along with Schoolne will work together to implement personalised learning solutions for students of government and government-aided schools across the state.

Through Banglar Shiksha, the official website of the state's Education department, students can access 'Geneo eSekha', an online e-learning platform for those in classes 5 to 10.

Geneo eSekha has been designed in sync with the West Bengal Primary Board and Secondary Board curriculum.

The interactive digital learning platform covers Science, Mathematics and English for students of classes 5 to 8, and English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science, History and Geography for classes 9 and 10.

Furthermore, the latest state Board textbooks will be presented in a digital format, allowing students to re-learn what they had learnt at school.

"The significant rise and acceptance of online learning in the last one year has led to the swift digitisation of our education system. We have been taking several steps to ensure that we are able to provide quality education to the students of Bengal,"a senior official of Education department said.