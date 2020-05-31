State tally crosses 5K-mark; 1,94,397 samples tested so far

Kolkata: Bengal registered 317 new COVID-19 positive cases across the state in the past 24 hours taking the total number of affected persons to 5,130 till Saturday.



The positive rate out of sample testing is around 2.64 per cent.

Many patients have so far recovered from the disease across the state. Around 1,970 patients who were under treatment at various COVID hospitals have been released so far. Around 195 patients have been released in the past 24 hours.

The total COVID death toll has reached 237 so far in the state. Around 7 persons

have died of COVID-19

across the state in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 affected patients in a single day has gone up in the state by a large number for the past few days after the migrant labourers started returning to various districts of Bengal from other states.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre's decision to send the migrant labourers back to the state without carrying out any medical tests.

The number of affected victims continues to rise in the state.

State Health department officials suspect that more number of migrant labourers who have returned to their houses in various districts may be infected and their family members are also vulnerable to the infection.

On Friday, around 277 new cases had been reported.

The infection rate remained at 2.09 per cent till a few days ago. But the situation started deteriorating since Thursday as

the number started mounting up.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of migrant labourers from North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Bankura and Purulia have already been affected with the virus.

Bengal government has conducted 9,346 sample tests on Saturday taking the total number of sample tests across the state to 1,94,397 so far.

The state government has so far set up 40 testing labs across the state to accelerate the swab testing process.

In Kolkata, the total number of affected victims reached 2,053 out of which around 80 patients tested positive in the past 24 hours whereas in North 24-Parganas 675 have been infected out of which 30 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 42 new cases were detected in Howrah in the past 24 hours. These cases has taken the total

number of affected persons to 982.

Around 38 new cases have been found at North Dinajpur with the total affected tally to 154 so far.