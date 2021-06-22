State taking steps to ensure safety of children, assures CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured that her government is taking all necessary steps to ensure safety of children with apprehension that a third wave of Covid pandemic may hit the state.



"Many claimed that the third wave of Covid pandemic is going to hit. But we are not getting all necessary information related to the same. Based on the information we are receiving, the state government is taking steps to augment the number of beds for treatment of children," Banerjee said.

She also requested mothers to be careful enough to avoid their children getting affected by the disease. "It is of utmost importance for mothers to take care of their health. If they remain fit, then their children will also remain healthy," Banerjee said.

The State Health department plans to dedicate at least 26,000 beds for women and children in both government and private hospital hospitals as experts opined that more children and women may get infected during the third wave. All the district hospitals and medical colleges have also been asked to enhance infrastructure to handle the situation.

Banerjee further said: "The number of Covid cases in Bengal has considerably dropped. It has dropped to 4 percent which was around 32 percent at the time of eight phase elections. There are many districts where the maximum number of cases is between four and five".

"But the number of cases in North 24-Parganas is more. In Howrah it is something in between 200 and 300," Banerjee said, adding that the state government has already provided vaccines for 2 crore people and more 21 lakh vaccines will be given from June 21.

Banerjee once again mentioned about the washing of Covid victims' bodies from Uttar Pradesh into Bengal as the same were spotted at Malda where river Ganga enters the state.

"One after the other dead bodies were found washing into the state in Malda. The bodies were lifted and cremation was carried out with full respect," Banerjee said.