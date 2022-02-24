State taking Rabindranath, Swamiji & Subhas Chandra to each household: Min

KOLKATA: State government has taken up an initiative to take Rabindranath, Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose to every household, Bratya Basu, Education minister said on Wednesday.

He inaugurated Little Magazine Mela at Ektaara Muktamancha. Srijato, Anita Agnihotri and Sudhangshu Dey were present on the occasion. Basu said due to COVID-19 pandemic the Mela was being held in a smaller scale.Basu released 'Samakalin Bharate Subhaschandra' in two volumes and the first volume of 'Bibekananda O Samakalin Bharatbarsha' by Professor Sankari Prasad Basu. Both, the books went out of circulation some years ago. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken up the initiative to reprint the monumental work of Professor Basu.