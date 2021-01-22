State takes up Rs 7.5 crore project to provide tap water to tribals in Purulia

Purulia: Following instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has taken up a major project to provide tap water connection to every household at 11 tribal habitations at Ayodhya in Purulia district.



The project has been specially taken up to give respite to the tribal populace in the area by providing safe drinking water in the drought-prone district. "It is a unique project as it is being developed even to cater the need of drinking water to the populace upto 2050. Water pumped from Marbel Lake on Ayodhya Hills will be purified and then supplied to the villages using a pipeline, benefitting at least 5,000 rural populace," said an officer of the state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department posted at Purulia district.

Though the project costs only Rs 7.5 crore, it will solve a long-standing problem. During her last visit to Purulia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the concerned officials to address the issue of drinking water, the official

added.

The project was sanctioned barely a month back. The tendering process is about to get completed. The project work will start in the beginning of February. At present, the population at 11 habitations is 2,995. But, the project has been taken up in such a manner that it will cater to the needs of the occupants even in 2050.

At the same time, another Rs 75 crore project has been taken up to set up 500 solar power-enabled deep tubewells to ensure sufficient supply of safe drinking water in 10 blocks including Jhalda I and II, Arsha, Neturia, Purulia I and II and Baghmundi.

The project has been funded by the Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department. Each block is getting 19 deep tubewells. Moreover, major projects—including water supply schemes at Ranibandh, Paraddha and Arsha—have been undertaken.

Almost 75 per cent work of the projects is complete. The remaining work will be completed in the next 2 to 3 months. At the same time, a Jica-funded project is also being implemented in Purulia. Completion of all the projects will end the water problems in the district, the official said.