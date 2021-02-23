State takes up project for restoration, repair of dams at a cost of Rs 345 cr

Kolkata: The state government is taking up a project for repairing and restoration of dams and barrages that are more than 50 to 60 years old at a cost of Rs 345 crores.



The cabinet on Monday discussed and approved a proposal for "rehabilitation of distressed dams and barrages" that are maintained by the state Irrigation and Waterways department.

Following the report of the safety audit, structures including dams and barrages on rivers including Kangsabati, Massanjore, Hinglo, Silabati would be repaired. It will benefit the people of districts including Birbhum, Bankura, East and

West Burdwan.

Around 70 per cent of the project cost would be borne by the World Bank while the state will invest the remaining 30 per cent. It may be mentioned that the state government has already taken up projects worth Rs 3000 crore for lower Damodar basin for better irrigation and to avoid flood on 4.79 lakh acres of land that will benefit 27 lakh people.

Again 70 per cent project cost would be borne by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the state government is providing 30 percent of the remaining

cost.