State takes stock of relief distribution

Kolkata: The state government on Saturday took a stock of relief distribution and released additional support for eight cyclone Amphan affected districts.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha held a video conference with district magistrates and senior police officers of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and East Bardhaman.

There was discussion on house building grant and other related issues of cyclone Amphan. Each of the districts have

given a detailed report of distribution of relief of their respective districts.