State takes stern steps to curb prices of potatoes

Kolkata: The state government will take legal action against those who will be found responsible for the sharp rise of potatoes.

A meeting was held at Nabanna to address the issue. It was presided over by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha in which Director General of Police Virendra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state Agriculture department Sunil Kumar Gupta, Agriculture Advisor to the Chief Minister Pradip Majumdar, DGP Enforcement Branch Gangeshwar Singh and other concerned stakeholders including representatives of Cold Storage Associations and potato traders' association were present.

Sources said that the representatives of the traders have been informed about the legal aspects that can be taken in case anyone is found liable for the abnormal hike in the price of potato and other vegetables.

Stress has been given mainly on surveillance at cold storages, transportation of potatoes and even at retail markets as well. The main task would be to monitor the stock at cold storages and also on the export of the same to other states.

At the same time steps would also be taken so that traders at retail markets cannot sell the same at a high price.