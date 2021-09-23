State takes steps to vaccinate 'all eligible' college & univ students

kolkata: Aiming to resume classes in higher education institutions, the Bengal government has taken up a move for Covid vaccination of "all eligible students" of colleges and universities at the earliest.



According to the sources in Nabanna, the vaccination drive would be organised by the state Health department in coordination with the Higher Education department.

District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (Health) in all districts have been directed to hold necessary coordination meetings with all stakeholders including representatives of colleges and universities to plan early Covid vaccination of these students.

The vaccination drive may be carried out either at the existing vaccination centres at respective areas or at the campuses of the educational institutions.

Office of the CMOHs would ensure supply of vaccines and vaccinators while the manpower and logistics of educational institutions would be pooled for data entry and queue management.

This comes when the state government has become successful in administering 5.2 crore doses since inception of the vaccination programme on January 16. It needs mention that all educational institutions are closed since the first wave of Covid pandemic hit the state in March 2020.