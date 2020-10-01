State takes steps to increase at least 500 beds in North Bengal Med College and Hospital

Siliguri: In a major step to ensure better treatment to the people of North Bengal, the state government is taking steps to increase at least 500 beds at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.



The necessity to increase the number of beds in the hospital was felt as still critical patients from almost all the north Bengal districts turn up at the regions oldest medical college that was set up in 1960s. At the same time the hospital has a significant role in the fight against Covid.

"With the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, medical colleges and hospital has come up in Cooch Behar and Raiganj. One more in Jalpaiguri will come up, for which land has also been identified. But, critical patients from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur gets admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital as it has better facilities and expertise in treating such patients," said a senior official of the Health department posted in north Bengal.

At present there are around 673 beds including those are in Critical Care Units. In a recent meeting, top brass of the state Health department held meeting with the authorities of North Bengal Medical College and Chief Medical Officer Health (CMOH) in Darjeeling district has discussed about the need to increase the number of beds in the hospital.

As discussed, at least 500 beds will get added. Some will be set up in the existing wards and if required there is also provision of constructing new building.

Though North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is not a dedicated Covid hospital it provides treatment to the people got infected to the disease and having high rate of comorbidity or in a critical

condition.

At the same time the swab sample test and treatment of patients suffering from mild symptoms take place at the hospital. In Siliguri, the state government has earmarked two private hospitals as dedicated Covid hospitals.

Dr Kaushik Samajdar, MSVP, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital said: "The detailed discussion in connection with the increasing the number of beds has already taken place and now we are waiting for further instructions of Sasthya Bhaban."

At present the Covid positivity rate and recovery rate in Darjeeling district is around 6.5 percent and around 87.5 percent respectively while the fatality rate stands at around 1.3 percent.

When contacted, CMOH Dr Pralay Acharya said: "The hospital is the most important health infrastructure in the region and the increase in the number of bed will immensely benefit the people."