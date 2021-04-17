State takes steps to ensure RT-PCR tests of jawans

Kolkata: Intensifying all measures to counter the surge in Covid cases, the state government is taking steps to ensure RT-PCR tests of Central force jawans, deployed for the Assembly polls, in case they are sick and spotted with any symptoms of Covid.



At present there are around 1,071 companies of Central forces deployed in the state. They came to the state from different places. With the surge in Covid cases in different parts of the country, all district authorities are being directed to lay stress on RT-PCR tests of jawans.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary H K Dwivedi and Health Secretary N S Nigam along with other concerned senior officials held a high-level meeting in connection with the increase in the number of Covid cases.

Vaccination (both doses) among 90 per cent personnel of the state police is complete and steps have been taken to ensure the same for the remaining.

Moreover, all the state-run hospitals have been directed to increase the number of Covid beds by 20 percent. Similarly, private hospitals have also been urged to increase the same by 25 percent.

The initiative comes at a time when the total Covid cases in the state was 6,910 with 26 deaths in the past 24 hours.

At the same time a decision has been taken to provide treatment to Covid patients through video calling.

Covid patients, who are staying in isolation, will be provided with necessary advice through video calling.

ESI Hospitals have been directed to increase the number of beds by 100 and all 12 police hospitals will be kept ready as Safe Home for police personnel only.

The state government had requested the Election Commission to give permission to keep the Baghbazar Central Medical Store open in such a situation.

The EC has granted the permission for the same, sources said.