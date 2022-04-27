State takes steps to develop two more helipads at Sagar Islands

KOLKATA: The state government is providing a major facelift to the existing helipad at Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas and also developing infrastructure for two other helipads adjacent to the existing one.



"There were some legal issues associated with the green bench for which the work for the helipads were delayed. But now all decks have been cleared and the state Public Works department is working in full swing for developing the helipads," Bankim Hazra, state Minister for Sunderban Affairs said.

The helipads will have state of the art facilities similar to that of Dumurjala helipad in Howrah which is used by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her movement in different parts of the state.

"The helipads will not only facilitate emergency evacuation in times of natural calamities, but will also ensure smooth movement of Chief Minister of senior government officials to travel to Sagar Islands that hosts Gangasagar

Mela every year with a few lakhs of pilgrims coming to take the holy dip," Hazra said adding that it may also encourage private players in operating helicopter services for ferrying tourists to the Sagar Islands,

The state Public Works Department is also setting up four helipads in South 24 Parganas, considering the coastal belt being hit with

frequent cyclones in the last few years.

Acting on a proposal of the District Magistrate South 24 Parganas, P. Ulaganathan in the month of July last year, the four helipads are coming at Gosaba, Patharpratima, Kakdwip and Diamond Harbour .

The helipads is expected to be ready by June- July this year at nearly 6 acres land at four places that include Krishak Bazar ground under Gosaba gram panchayat, Gopalnagar gram panchayat under Patharpratima,

Srinagar gram panchayat at Kakdwip and Mathur gram panchayat under Diamond Harbour II block for the .

"We have successfully managed to evacuate people from near the sea immediately after warning of such natural calamities. They have been offered shelter r at cyclone centres or school buildings that have remained closed since March last year due to COVID situation.

But considering the frequency of the cyclones hitting the district in the last few years , it has been felt that it is necessary to have more helipads not only for faster evacuation in emergency but also to felicitate VIP movement," a senior official of the district administration said.