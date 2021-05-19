State takes steps to convert schools into Safe Homes

KOLKATA: The state government has set the ball rolling for setting up Safe Home facilities in the schools across Bengal that have been closed amid the Covid situation. The Commissioner of the School Education department AN Biswas has written to the District Magistrates to identify schools which can be used as Safe Homes and take measures for sanitising those on an immediate basis.



"Cleanliness is one of the primary aspects for lodging of any Covid patient in a particular facility. The schools being closed for a long time in the pandemic situation are likely to have become dirty. So, the Education department has given priority to cleanliness and sanitisation of the schools before offering them as a Safe Home," a senior education official of South 24-Parganas district said. The District Magistrates have been asked to send an email to the Commissioner at anbiswas@rediffmail.com after taking necessary measures for conversion of a school into a Safe Home. The department has asked the District Magistrates to treat this matter as extremely urgent. "Availability of beds in hospitals is an issue amid a spike in Covid cases. If we can offer some schools for Safe Homes, then patients with mild symptoms can be lodged there," an official of the Education department said.

Apart from Kolkata, districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, West Burdwan, Nadia and West Midnapore are having the maximum number of Covid positive cases across the state.