State takes measures to set up 2.05 lakh more SHGs

KOLKATA: The state government has taken up an initiative to set up another 2.05 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state on a mission mode. At the same time, a portal will be developed within a month containing details of each and every SHG.



Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with the top brass of all concerned departments including Finance, Self-Help Groups and Self-Employment Department, Panchayats and Rural Development, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Backward Classes Development and Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department in this connection on Thursday.

Sources said mainly three decisions had been taken in the meeting. Firstly, the total number of SHGs will be increased. Currently, there are 70,000 SHGs in the urban areas while there are 10 lakh in the rural areas under different Gram Panchayats.

"It has been decided that another 2 lakh will be set up in rural areas while 5,000 in the urban areas," said a senior officer of the state Secretariat.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the Matir Bandana scheme with a target of setting up 10 lakh new SHGs and Rs 25,000 crore affordable loans to the SHGs in the next five years.

At the same time, the portal will contain details, including activities, location and loans about SHGs. More focus will be given on development of the SHGs run by people from the SC and ST communities.

Based on the data, which will become available in the portal, steps will be taken for their training activities and bank loans will also be arranged if they have not received the same yet. Discussions regarding convergence with other concerned departments also took place in the meeting, sources added.