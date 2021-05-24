State takes measures to avoid surge in Covid cases post Yaas

KOLKATA: Taking a lesson from post-Amphan situation, the Bengal government is taking all necessary precautionary measures to check further surge in Covid cases after cyclone Yaas. Super cyclone Amphan had hit Bengal on May 20 in 2020.



The state government officials have pointed out that the number of new Covid cases in a day till May 23 in 2020 used to vary between 95 and 160. On May 24 for the first time the tally of infected persons crossed the 200-mark and by May 28—barely eight days after cyclone Amphan—the number doubled - compared to that of pre-Amphan period to around 350.

According to a state government official, a surge in the number of cases was of course noticed across the state in the post-Amphan situation. "So, besides ensuring arrangement to minimise the loss of lives and property due to the cyclonic storm that is threatening to hit Bengal-Odisha coast on May 26, we are taking all requisite measures so that the state do not witness similar surge in post-Yaas situation," the official said.

This comes at a time when about 18,000 cases are getting reported each day. As many as 18,422 persons got affected by the diseases in the past 24 hours and it claimed 156 lives. In such a situation, the state government has already imposed a set of restrictions.

Eight districts that were badly affected due to cyclone Amphan were North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Birbhum. The crucial step that has been taken by the state government in the fight against the cyclonic storm was to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the hospitals across the state by keeping alternate arrangements ready. "Uninterrupted power supply has been ensured by setting up DG sets at the hospitals. Priority was given to Covid hospitals," said an official of the state Public Works Department. Adequate masks have been arranged for distribution among the people who would be evacuated to cyclone shelters. At the same time, steps have also been taken to ensure that physical distancing is maintained when the people will be evacuated to these centres. In a bid to accommodate maximum number of people, the state government has allowed use of school buildings in the vulnerable areas like Hingalganj, Patharpratima, and Sagar as cyclone centres. "Addition of school buildings to give safe shelters to the evacuated people will help in decongestion," the official said.

Adequate numbers of doctors and health workers have also been pressed at the vulnerable areas. Necessary arrangements have also been kept ready to take care of any person if he or she is found with any Covid-like symptom during their stay at cyclone shelters.Constant awareness is being created through miking about both the cyclone and Covid protocols.