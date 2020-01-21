State submits memorandum for session on resolution against CAA, NRC & NPR
Kolkata: The Bengal government has submitted a memorandum to Speaker Biman Banerjee, requesting him to call a special session in the Assembly on January 27, to move a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the state government is keen on passing a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR during the special session in the Assembly and urged the Opposition leaders to support the same. Chatterjee also called leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan in this regard.
"The state government is all set to move a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR and on behalf of the Parliamentary Affairs department, we would ensure that the resolution is passed in the House. We would also urge the Opposition leaders to vote in favour of the resolution, so that it is passed unanimously," Chatterjee told reporters at the press corner outside the Assembly.
He also said that some political parties have been attacking Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, in order to strengthen the hands of BJP. "The people's movement cannot be curbed in this manner," reminded Chatterjee.
"Citizens' movement against CAA, NRC and NPR has gained momentum in the state after Mamata Banerjee launched a massive protest against the Centre's move. Confusion has been triggered among the people in the state, following announcement of the implementation of CAA and NRC. We are trying to remove the confusion," Chatterjee said, adding: "Our main purpose behind the move is to protect our democracy. We hope that all the Opposition leaders join hands with the state government."
It may be mentioned here that before leaving for North Bengal, the Trinamool supremo had categorically stated at the Kolkata airport on Monday that her government would move a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR in the Assembly, to ensure that any 'anti-people' legislation by the Centre is not implemented in the state.
