State starts 'Sanjog Prakalpa' to make tribals aware of various welfare schemes

kolkata: In an attempt to educate the tribals about various state government schemes for their welfare and development, the state government has started 'Sanjog Prakalpa' programme in various tribal-dominated villages.



Senior officials of the state government said after a survey it was found that although many villagers had availed the benefits of the government schemes, some had not enrolled their names for the schemes due to lack of awareness in such villages.

As a result, such a programme has been initiated with the help of the block development officers so that they could get be made aware of the government schemes available and encouraged to enroll themselves for the same.

The project was first started in Uttar Dinajpur.

Then, it will be held at different tribal-infested villages of Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore in South Bengal. A senior official of the state government said: "We have seen that local tribal villagers ask their queries to local gram

Panchayat leaders as they stay in villages and so we have asked the local gram Panchayat leaders also to make them aware about the schemes available with the state government.

As most local gram Panchayat leaders speak in their own dialect it is easy for the tribal villagers to understand their version."

Senior officials of the state government said after collecting all information from Sanjog Prakalpa , the officials would submit it to the officers who are running the Duare Sarkar camps and eventually those who are debarred from the benefits of the state government would be enrolled in various schemes.