State starts preparations for Gangasagar Mela, makeshift Covid hosp to be set up

Kolkata: The state government has started preparations for Gangasagar Mela by putting up infrastructure for fighting against Covid-19 virus.



A temporary Covid hospital will be set up with facilities of ICU, isolation ward and other requisites of treating a Corona affected patient.

The pilgrims will undergo check of body temperature through thermal gun and will not be allowed to venture

in the Mela premises if

they are found to be having symptoms.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory and even the sadhus will have to wear

masks.

The NGOs working in the Mela will be roped in the production of masks.

The administration is mulling with the idea of distributing masks among everyone at the fair.

Besides, there will be sufficient arrangement of ambulance as well as air ambulance for transportation of sick

persons to city hospitals in

the fair.

The administration believes that the flow of tourists will be less this year amidst the Corona pandemic situation.

But preparations for Mela in adherence to Covid safety protocols has already begun, said an official in the South 24-Parganas district administration.

The holy dip at the Gangasagar Mela is scheduled on January 14 and 15, 2021.

Though no official decision has yet been taken regarding the Gangasagar Fair but taking preventive measures like sanitisation of the mela ground from time to time, arrangement for sufficient for ferrying of pilgrims are being undertaken, said the senior official.