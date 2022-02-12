State starts giving 2nd jab for 15-18 years age group

kolkata: Bengal has started administering second dose of Covaxin among adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years as majority of them have received their first jab.



Some of them, who have been left out due to certain issues, will soon be covered under the vaccination drive.

State has administered over 40,030 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens on Wednesday.

The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 13 lakh.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.44 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began, out of which around 3.58 lakh doses were administered on Friday.

As many as, 7 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.38 crore received double doses.

Around 26,759 first doses have been administered on Friday while 2,90,950 people have received second doses.

Nearly, around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. The administration of the second dose among adolescents has started this week.

Around 4,077 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state.

Around 6,849 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.