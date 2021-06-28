State starts drive for time-bound resolution of 'existing issues'

Kolkata: With directions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bengal government has taken a special drive for time bound resolution of all "existing issues" at industrial parks in the state in mission mode to ensure further creation of employment in Bengal.



The move has been taken by the state government to iron out the problems related to land, duties and infrastructure at concerned industrial parks under West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDCL).

The state government's intervention would expedite the process and henceforth heavily benefit in creating more employment opportunities. The reason being resolution to the issues would encourage entrepreneurs to go for expansion of their projects with complete utilisation of each and every plot in the industrial parks.

The directions in this regard came in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi at Nabanna on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Finance Secretary Manoj Pant, Principal Secretary of MSME department Rajesh Pandey and senior members of different chambers of commerce and representatives of the associations of the industrial parks under WBSIDCL.

There are at present around 56 industrial parks under WBSIDCL spread across the state.

After taking a note of each and every issue from all related and concerned stakeholders, the state government has taken the move of resolving the issues with involvement of related departments.

The infrastructure in the industrial parks has witnessed a massive development in the past few years with a series of steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee government. It has also helped in attracting investment in the state and Bengal once again topped among all the states in the country in the MSME sector with more than 135.52 lakh people getting employed in at least 88.67 lakh units in the state.

Flipkart is setting up its biggest logistic hub in the country at Haringhata Industrial Park, which is under West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), in Nadia. There will be creation of at least 1 lakh job before the Durga Puja itself.

"The move of finding resolution for the existing issues in the industrial parks under WBSIDCL is a major boost for the industry as well," said a state government officer.