State starts daily AC bus service connecting Labpur with Kolkata

kolkata: The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has started AC bus service from Labpur to Kolkata.



"We have started the AC bus service between Labpur and Kolkata just before Durga Puja. The service is available daily," said an official of SBSTC.

He reiterated that the booking can be done online from the official website (https://online.sbstcbooking.co.in/) or SBSTC ticket counters. The cost of ticket per head is Rs 300.

Every day, the SBSTC AC bus from Labpur leaves at 6 am and reaches Kolkata after covering a distance of 186.4 kilo metres in 4-5 hours (depending upon the traffic condition). The SBSTC AC bus leaves Kolkata for Labpur at 4.30 pm.

The SBSTC has also launched a women safety helpline number in August this year. "The help line number 9046003500 will remain operational round the clock so that the women passengers can register their complaints," pointed out the official. He reiterated that the women passengers can also register their complaint in another number i.e. 7699994000. The aim of the helpline is to provide round the clock emergency and non-emergency complaints and ensure women safety.