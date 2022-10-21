State staff to get 12-day holidays at a stretch next yr for Puja

KOLKATA: The Durga Puja holidays next year will start from October 18 (Chaturthi) and will continue till October 27 with three additional days granted as holiday by the state government. Lakshmi Puja is on Saturday, October 28 and the next day is Sunday. In total, the state government employees will be entitled for 12-day holiday at a stretch.

With Kali Puja falling on Sunday (November 12), there will be two additional holidays on November 13 and 14 followed by Bhaiphonta holiday on November 15 and an additional holiday on November 16. As Chhath Puja will be coinciding with Sunday (November 19), an additional holiday has been declared on Monday, November 20.

The list of holidays of 2023 notified by the state Finance department, particularly the additional holidays, during the festive season has brought cheer among the government employees.

According to the list, the Republic Day coincides with Saraswati Puja. So, an advance holiday has been allowed on January 25. 12 Janaury will be holiday for Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary.