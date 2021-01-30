State spent over Rs 100 crore in past decade for theatre development: Min

Kolkata: The state minister for Science Technology and Biotechnology, Bratya Basu, on Friday said Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government spent over Rs 100 crore in the past decade for the development of theatre. The minister said this while handing over the flags to the new entrants of Trinamool Congress (TMC) party at Trinamool Bhawan along with Arpita Ghosh.



Expressing solidarity with Mamata Banerjee for her support to the theatre movement in the state, as many as 15 well-known theatre personalities— including Sekhar Samaddar, Goutam Mukhopadhyay, Indrajit Chakraborty, Debashis Dutta, Abhi Chakraborty, Surajit Sinha and Premangshu Roy—joined the TMC.

Addressing the new entrants, Ghosh said people associated with the theatre across the state would support Trinamool Congress to stop BJP's onslaught on the cultural world. Meanwhile, Bratya Basu said after coming to power in 2011 Mamata Banerjee had sent people from the theatre world to Rajya Sabha and state Assembly.

During its 34 years regime, the Left Front did not send any theatre personality to Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. It had nominated only Mrinal Sen to become a member of Rajya Sabha.

"After coming to power in 2014, BJP-led Centre had stopped many grants which were earlier given to theatre groups across the country. On the contrary, the state government has given grants to 400 groups, which is highest in the country," Basu added.

It may be mentioned that the state government gives monthly stipend to over 2 lakh folk artistes across the state. The musical instruments are given to the artistes free of cost by the state government. This has helped many folk artistes, who had joined some other vocation due to financial constraints, to pursue the traditional art.