State sets up about 11K Karma Tirtha in 7 years

kolkata: The Bengal government has set up about 11,000 Karma Tirtha in the last seven years, which aims to provide an ideal ambience for marketing the products of the artisans, weavers, micro and small entrepreneurs, backward and poor SHG members, including women artisans and interaction between them and the consumers, buyers, exporters round the year in an organised manner.



Senior officials of the state government said around 50 lakh people have been trained so that they could work in the Karma Tirtha that was set up by the state government to market the products of the villagers.

The infrastructure is provided by the state government and willing entrepreneurs just need to market their product at such places.

A senior official of the state government said: "Plans are there to set up more Karma Tirthas in every block of the district, so that it is easily accessible for the entrepreneurs to market their product."

According to officials, the Karma Tirtha will eventually help in setting up more micro and small scale industries clusters in the state and it will benefit the small entrepreneurs.

The KarmaTirtha hubs will further help entrepreneurs in the rural areas of the state to come in contact with consumers directly.

The government has already set up a few outlets to promote the Biswa Bangla Brand with its handicrafts, handlooms and other products.

Officials added that individuals, self-help groups, co-operative enterprises, particularly women, artisans, weavers, minority community and SC & ST, OBC youth entrepreneurs availing self-employment schemes of the government have been benefited under this scheme.

Each Karma Tirtha is contemplated in such a way that it will be the centre point of economic activity where trade & commerce will thrive.