State sets Sept 30 deadline to repair roads damaged due to rains

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has set September 30 to be the deadline to repair the roads that were damaged due to the monsoon so that people do not face inconvenience during Durga Puja.



Around 450 roads have also been identified that would also be strengthened and widened. The roads have already been identified.

The incessant rainfall is adversely affecting the normal flow of the repairing work. Senior officers of the state PWD are giving their best to complete the work before the set deadline.