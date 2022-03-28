State set to revamp Siliguri Dist Hosp infra

kolkata: State Health department in collaboration with the district administration is going to carry out an infrastructural revamp at Siliguri District Hospital.

State government has already taken up an elaborate arrangement to upgrade the infrastructure at North Bengal Medical College. Now the focus has been shifted on the Siliguri District Hospital. A meeting was conducted at Siliguri District Hospital by the Rogi Kalyan Samity on Saturday discussing several issues relating to the development of the hospital.

According to sources, a mother and child hub will come up at the hospital as a part of the infrastructural revamp. An elevator will be constructed at the gynecological department of the hospital. Apart from these facilities, the number of general beds in the hospitals and critical care unit beds will also be increased. The number of doctors is also expected to be increased. The local health administration has also given stress on the cleanliness of the hospital. It may be mentioned here that Siliguri Mayor Goutam Dev has become the new chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital. The civic body will ensure round the clock purified drinking water to the hospital.

A new canteen will be set up at the Siliguri District Hospital. State government has already increased the number of medical seats in the state on a number of occasions. Many vacant posts in the hospitals have been filled up. Health department is trying to streamline health services in government hospitals by fixing accountability on the government service doctors.

The state Health department is going to prepare a roster making it mandatory for them to devote at least 40 hours in all the government-run health establishments in a week.

As there is no proper monitoring system, a section of doctors in government hospitals are more interested in practicing at private hospitals.