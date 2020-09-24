State set to procure about 5L rapid antigen test kits

Kolkata: The state health department has decided to procure around 5 lakh rapid antigen test kits which will be used in the next three months.



The health department has already floated tender for procuring such a huge amount of rapid antigen kits which may be extremely beneficial during the winter season.

"The decision to buy more rapid antigen tests kits has been taken after considering certain factors. The department apprehends that the infection rate might not get reduced during winter. Hence the department is taking adequate arrangements for the winter season," a senior health department official said.

The health department has already been conducting huge amounts of rapid tests besides the RT-PCR at various government hospitals and health centers. Rapid antigen tests help the hospital authorities determine in a very quick time if a particular patient is infected with Covid or if a potential suspect. The rapid tests sometimes throw inconclusive reports but it gives a result in a minimum possible time. RT-PCR is often performed on those who are found suspected. Even those who have undergone rapid tests also take RT-PCR tests later.

According to sources, more than 9 lakh rapid antigen tests have been carried out in the state so far out of nearly 30 lakh Covid tests. The health officials have carried out a survey and found that rapid antigen tests report match with the RT-PCR report of the same person. RT-PCR is a more comprehensive method of test but it takes a longer time. The state Health department is trying to carry out more rapid antigen tests to determine positive patients. Those found positive may be isolated until the patient's RT-PCR report comes in.

Senior health officials believe that the rate of Covid tests will further go up across the state if a greater number of rapid antigen tests are done. The state government had started antigen tests among the suspected persons, health workers at various government run hospitals. This test is also carried out in the infected areas. The Bengal government had initiated rapid tests to accelerate the testing process across the state.