State set to give financial aid to workers of four closed tea gardens

Kolkata: The state government has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 1,500 every month to each of more than 5,000 workers of four closed tea-gardens in Alipurduar.



The support will be given under the scheme called "Financial Assistance to the Worker of Locked Out Industries" (FAWLOI) scheme.

Four tea gardens - Birpara, Roymatang, Kalchini and Torsa - were closed for a certain period of time. Each of the workers will be getting Rs 1,500 per month while they will be also getting an additional one-time grant of another Rs 1,500 during festivals like Durga Puja.

One of the tea gardens was abandoned. In such cases, a committee headed by district magistrate can appeal to

include workers of the tea garden under the FAWLOI scheme if it is closed for at least three months.

While for other tea gardens, unions basically apply for the same. Following necessary scrutiny by a state level screening committee, the decision of bringing the workers of a unit under FAWLOI scheme is taken, said a state government official.