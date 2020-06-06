State set to get 20 biodiversity parks

Kolkata: The state Environment department will set up 20 biodiversity parks across the state for enhancing the quality of environment that has suffered a setback with the devastating storm Amphan hitting the state on May 20.



"Lakhs of trees have been uprooted by Amphan and along with it we have lost innumerable microscopic fauna that contributes towards maintaining the ecological balance. So we are adopting a scientific method for augmenting the green cover. Places in Kharagpur, Chandrakona and Pingla in West Midnapore have already been earmarked for setting up biodiversity parks," said Saumen Mahapatra, state Environment minister addressing a programme on World Environment Day.

The department has received proposal for setting up 40 biodiversity parks from different districts among which 20 projects have already been approved. According to survey of the state Forest department over 16 lakh trees have been uprooted in districts of North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Nadia. Jhargram, North and South Dinajpur and Malda have also seen partial damage to the green cover.

The Environment department will spend Rs 5 crore this year on plantation of trees and saplings across the state. Another Rs 2 crore will be spent for planting saplings of coconut trees.

"The selection process of trees and saplings will be done in a scientific manner keeping in mind that they contribute in bringing down the pollution level. In industrial belt we will plant those trees that can extract harmful chemicals emitted by the factories and reduce pollution," Mahapatra said.