State set to facilitate online system to issue trade license even in Panchayat areas

Kolkata: Giving emphasis to ensure Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for prospective investors, the Bengal government has taken a move to facilitate online system to issue trade license even in the Panchayat areas.



At the same time stress has been given to introduce online-based mechanism to sanction building plans even in the Panchayat areas. The move has been taken to ensure that applicants get the service at the earliest without any delay.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with senior officers of concerned departments including MSME, Transport, Consumer Affairs and Panchayat and Rural Development department in regards to EoDB on Tuesday. The main objective is to ensure expedite the work in the end of the state government to provide the necessary facilities to common people and investors.

The state government has also taken a stand to minimize dependency on manual processing of the applications to issue trade licences and pass building plans.

Sources said that directions have been given to ensure introduction of the online based facility for collection of khajna everywhere across the state so that people do not have to stand in long queues hours after hours to pay the same. Officers of the state Land and Land Reforms department have been directed to further develop the necessary infrastructure for the same at the earliest. The state Transport department and Consumer Affairs Department have also been directed to ensure application of online based system for most of its services.

The move to ensure online based application to issue trade licence even in rural parts of the state has been taken when the state government successfully implemented cent percent e-governance much ahead of many other states.