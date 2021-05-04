State sees record single-day spike with 17,501 Covid cases

KOLKATA: A record single-day spike of 17,501 Covid cases were reported across Bengal on Monday, pushing the total infection tally to 8,80,894. As many as 98 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Around 11,637 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



Around 15,937 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 7,49,296. Covid recovery rate on Monday remained at 85.06 percent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,19,961. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.31. Outgoing Trinamool Congress MLA from Madhyamgram Rathin Ghosh who has won from the same seat for the three consecutive times has been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital after being infected with Covid. His health condition is stated to be stable.

The state Health department on Monday carried out 1,683 sessions and around 1,74,559 people were vaccinated in the State. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total 1,12,52,320 people including health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. Out of this, around 1,53,505 received both doses. Around 18,546 people took the first dose and 1,52,751 took the second dose on Monday. Two minor AEFI cases were reported on Monday.

The state has so far carried out 1,06,00,346 Covid sample tests out of which 55,287 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

Out of total 98 deaths on Monday, North 24-Parganas registered 23 deaths, highest so far and Kolkata has registered 21, South 24-Parganas 6, Howrah 7, Hooghly 3, West Burdwan 4, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 6, Birbhum 4, Nadia 3, Malda 3, Murshidabad 1, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 2, Cooch Behar 1, Alipurduar 2.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,990 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,965. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,499. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,841 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,03,267 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,89,541.

South 24-Parganas has registered 962 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 55,314. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 990 and 804 deaths respectively and total infected cases are 54,073 and 44,153.

There are a total 175 dedicated hospitals and 15,483 earmarked beds have been introduced out of which around 1,838 ICU/HDU beds are functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,283 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. Around 113 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval.