State sees record sale of liquor worth Rs 720 cr just ahead & during Puja

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed a record sale of liquor worth Rs 720 crore just ahead and during Durga Puja leading to a generation of excise revenue of around Rs 550 crore.



According to the sources in the state government, liquor worth Rs 720 crore was lifted from the warehouse of the state's sole distributor of liquor - West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) – from October 1 to 12. The warehouse remained close for three days on October 13, 14 and 15 for the Puja.

The details shows that around 1.46 crore litres of country spirit, 37.93 lakh litre of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 43.74 litre of beer were lifted by retailers in between October 1 and 12. It was mostly sold at the time of Durga Puja.

Usually, liquor worth around Rs 1300 crore get lifted from Bevco's warehouse in a month. For example it was Rs 1306.86 crore in the month of August. "There was a business of Rs 451 crore in the first 12 days of August while it went up to Rs 720 crore in the month of October as there was Puja. The excise revenue generated out of sale in between October 1 and 12 is around Rs 550 crore," said a senior state government officer.

In the run up of Durga Puja, the highest sale from Bevco warehouse was of Rs 108.87 crore and it was on October 9 the day of Tritiya. Again there was a noteworthy sale of Rs 91.54 crore on October 11 the day of Maha Panchami. Despite a Sunday, the warehouse was kept open on October 10 in view of the Puja and there was a sale a sale of Rs 57.58 crore on the same day.