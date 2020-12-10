State sees 2,956 fresh Covid cases

Kolkata: For the third consecutive day, the number of Covid infections in a single day remained below 3,000. The number of fresh infections on Wednesday stood at 2,956, a little higher than Tuesday's figure of 2,941. The number had dropped to 2,214 on Monday.



The number of releases was slightly higher than the infections on Wednesday. As many as 3,009 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of patients released so far in the state reached 4,78,434. The recovery rate reached 93.64 per cent. Around 5,10,951 patients have so far been infected with the virus across the state.

The state has so far carried out a total of 62,55,888 Covid tests, out of which 44,351 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 8.17 on Wednesday.

Kolkata had seen 753 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas registered 746 Covid cases on Wednesday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,13,611. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,07,151. North 24-Parganas had seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. The city had witnessed 17 deaths related to Covid in the past 24 hours.

Around 47 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,867. South 24-Parganas registered 183 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 33,649. Howrah has so far seen a total of 32,541 Covid cases, out of which 129 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 141 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,405. Darjeeling registered 114 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,408. Nadia witnessed 139 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 19,655.

The state government has so far set up 97 testing centres and 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. The Health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 23.51 per cent. The occupancy of beds is gradually going down in the state, which is significant.