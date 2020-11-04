State seeks 'sufficient' trains in letter to Railways

Kolkata: Before the modalities of resuming suburban train services are finalised on November 5, the state government wrote to the Railways authorities requesting them to 'run sufficient numbers' of suburban trains for ensuring maintenance of physical distancing norms.



This comes after the Railways on November 2 stated after a meeting with the state government that they were planning to run 10 to 15 per cent of the total number of trains that used to operate during pre-Covid period.

Senior officers of both Eastern and South-Eastern Railways were present in the meeting, where preliminary discussion on resumption of suburban train services was held.

State Home Secretary H K Dwivedi maintained in the letter that the state government has highlighted the "imperative and constraints of the existing pandemic situation in the country and the state" and also "the particular need" to adhere to strict physical distancing norms and public health protocol in the specific sector of public transportation.

It may be mentioned that Howrah and Sealdah stations used to witness 35 lakh footfall every day before the train services were suspended due to the pandemic. Eastern Railway used to run 915 sub-urban trains from Sealdah Station and 405 trains from Howrah respectively. The South Eastern Railway used to run 190 sub-urban trains.

According to experts, running more trains will help in better maintenance of physical distancing norms when the state government has proposed to resume the service with 50 per cent passengers.

Besides ensuring all necessary support to the Railways to resume the service, the state government has also urged the authorities to make provisions for thermal screening at all entry points.

A meeting will be held on Wednesday between the state government and the Railways to decide on the issues like the number of trains to be run on week days and holidays and others, including thermal screening and sanitisation drive.