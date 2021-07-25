State seeks report on encroached land

Kolkata: The state government is taking a strict move to get back possession on the encroached land of the state Irrigation and Waterways department.



According to the sources, necessary support of district authorities are also being taken to complete the assessment within two months to submit a detailed report containing the quantum and locations of the department's encroached land.

The Irrigation and Waterways department has 1.88 lakh acres of land across the state as per the department's record. In recent times, it has come to the notice of the concerned authorities that the department's land has got encroached at different places including Kolaghat, Taki, Nazat, Digha and Mandarmani. Even community halls were constructed at some places by a section of local people. Permanent structures were built at different locations to set up shops.

Finding the same, concerned officers of the department have been directed to prepare data. It will first of all contain details of encroached land. Secondly, the officials also have to provide the details of the land lying vacant and the quantum of the same that has already been used to implement different projects of the department.

Sources said that the department's minister Saumen Mahapatra has briefed the present situation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and directed to complete the assessment within the next two months. If needed he also directed officers of his department to take up the matter with concerned additional district magistrates and BLROs after discussion with district magistrates.

Mahapatra said: "Encroachment of land will not be tolerated. We want to create a land bank. It may also help in revenue generation as well". "The assessment report will be first tabled before the Chief Minister before taking any subsequent decisions," he said. It needs mention that there is a requirement of land for construction of embankments and for developing other infrastructure as well for better irrigation facilities.