State sanctions Rs 1.5 cr to make shelter for homeless
KOLKATA: The State Urban Development Agency under the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the making of shelter for homeless people at Gandhi Colony beside Shiv Mandir. The implementation of the project will be conducted by the local councillor of Ward 95 Tapan Dasgupta. It plans on accommodating at least 200 people.
The rooms will be designed in a dormitory style and each one will accommodate 20 people. The shelter will also have a nurse and a doctor.
