State sanctions over Rs 109 cr for repair of schools

KOLKATA: The state government has given administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs 109.42 crore for repairing as many as 6,468 secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The School Education department has issued directions to the concerned District Magistrates to take up necessary action for repair of schools in their respective jurisdiction before Kali Puja.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that the state may open up educational institutions across the state after Puja holidays, if the Covid situation remains under control. The schools across the state have remained closed since March 2020 as a preventive measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. "We are taking all possible measures so that the schools are restored to their normal state, so that if the government gives the nod after the Puja for the reopening, physical classes can be resumed at the earliest. As per plans, the schools will first open up for classes IX, X, XI and XII," an official in the School Education department said. The school buildings had suffered damages due to the effect of cyclones Amphan and Yaas. Apart from this, the school buildings have also been inundated due to flood-like situation in some districts this year. Several schools have also served as relief camps.

Among the 16,500 secondary and higher secondary schools, 6,468 institutions that have suffered damages are located near the coastal belt, including South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. Schools located close to the riverine areas in districts like Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore are also in need of repair. The funds for repair will be sub-allotted through the respective District Magistrates, who have been asked to take measures so that the repair and renovation work is completed by Kali Puja.