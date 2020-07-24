State runs atleast 20 special buses to ease woes of passengers at Howrah Station

Kolkata: The State Transport department arranged special bus services for special train passengers at Howrah station on Thursday.



At the Howrah station, government officials were deployed to guide to the passengers availing bus services.

"I am coming from Bihar. I didn't have any problem in availing the government bus. I boarded the bus from outside the Howrah station," said Sahil, passenger of New Delhi- Howrah special train. The same train departed for New Delhi at 5.05 pm. A statewide total lockdown was enforced in the state on Thursday. "I am coming from New Delhi. I want to go to Nadia. Officials assured me that the bus will come after 20 minutes. I am thankful to the state government for making proper transport services so that we could go home during the lockdown," said Malakar Roy, a resident of Nadia.

According to sources, 20 government buses were deployed at Howrah station on Thursday, the first day of the weekly total lockdown in the state.

"We are running various trains including 02303 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Patna), 02304 New Delhi and Howrah Special (via Patna), from Howrah station. This apart, Sealdah – New Alipurduar Special Train (Daily) is

running from Sealdah station," said an official of Eastern Railway.