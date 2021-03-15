State-run & aided libraries in dists to open from today

KOLKATA: The state Directorate of Library Services has instructed the state-run and state-aided libraries in the districts to open from March 15 to provide library services to the masses.



The libraries had remained closed since the lockdown started.

In the order, the library authorities have been instructed to keep the establishments open regularly during the scheduled time other than holidays along with second and fourth Saturdays.

The libraries will remain open as per the instruction from Monday. It has also been instructed that the employees of the libraries and the people coming must follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The visitors will have to wear masks on the premises of the libraries. They will also be encouraged to maintain physical distance while reading or borrowing books from the library.