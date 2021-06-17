State & Rly police demand separate forum to address border issues

Kolkata: The need for a separate platform to address the international and state border related issues in terms of security of the railways has cropped up in the State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) held at Nabanna on Wednesday.



It has also been suggested to hold a biannual meeting in this regard between the top brass of the Government Railway Police, RPF, BSF and other concerned government agencies.

The meeting was headed by the Committee's chairman Director General of Police Virendra. It was also attended by IG level officers of RPF from Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and North Frontier Railway. ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim, DG (Railways) Adhir Sharma, IG (Railways) Basab Dasgupta along with officers from Intellegence Branch and Centre's SIB were also present in the meeting of the committee that was formed as per the Home Ministry's August 2017's advisory.

Besides discussion over the issues related to the security aspects of the railway services in the bordering areas, there was also discussion about the need of "integrated security system" like Howrah Railway Station at other major railway stations for better on crime control, prevention of subversive activities and passengers' safety.

A detailed discussion was also held on the need of removing dead bodies from railway tracks at the earliest to avoid delay in train services. "We often heard of run-over cases and even suicides on railway tracks. Unless the bodies are removed, the movement of train on the tracks cannot be resumed. It is done by the local GRP police station. They send the bodies for autopsy after carrying out necessary inquest. There was a discussion in the meeting in order to carry out the same as early as possible so that the normal train services can be resumed," an officer said.

The matter related to law and order issues during incidents of "rail rokos" (even due to non-railway issues) has also come up in the meeting.