State restores iconic Kakrajhore Guest House

Kolkata: Jhargram has now come up as a best tourism destination in Bengal after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee restored peace in Jangalmahal by bringing an end to the Maoists insurgency in the state.

Taking a step ahead to promote tourism in the area the state government restored the iconic Kakrajhore Guest House situated amidst dense forest at Banspahari under Belpahari police station in Jhargram. Almost 16 years ago the guest house got damaged with an explosion carried out by the Maoists.

According to the local people, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray had once stayed during a visit to the place for some work related to one of his films. The famous comedy adventure film "Charmurti" was

shot here.

The foundation stone for renovation of the guest house was laid on November 23 in 2019.

The renovated guest house with four rooms was inaugurated by district magistrate Ayesha Rani A on

Wednesday.

The district administration is carrying out the renovation at a cost of Rs 49 lakh and already Rs 36 lakh has already been spent.

She said: "The move has been taken to promote tourism. Initially, it can be booked offline by tourists. Subsequently, online booking arrangements would also be introduced," the district magistrate said.