State reports one Covid death after about a week

Kolkata: One Covid-death was reported in the state on Saturday after a week. The positivity rate of the state on Saturday dipped to 0.39 per cent from 0.42 per cent on Friday.

The state registered 21 new positive cases on Saturday which is lower than the cases on Friday, which stood at 24.

The state had registered 21, 18, 321 Covid cases to date, out of which 20, 96, 524 have recovered.

The recovery rate of the state on Saturday stood at 98.97 per cent, which is the same

as Friday.

A total of 31 Covid-infected patients recovered on Saturday. While the case fatality rate of the state remained at 1.02 per cent. After a week of no Covid deaths, one death was registered on Saturday, bringing the total death in the state to 21, 531.