State reports about 872 new Covid cases

Kolkata: Covid curve in Bengal continues go up with 872 fresh cases being reported across the state on Saturday. State on Friday had registered 860 fresh Covid cases.



The number of cases in Kolkata in a day has gone down to 217 on Saturday. A total 3,25,321 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata out of which around 3,17,984 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,101 infected cases till date out of which 3,24,832 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 74 new cases on Saturday, Hooghly 79, Howrah 71, Darjeeling 12, Nadia 43. Active Covid cases in the state stood at 8,031 on Saturday from what stood at 8,000 on Friday. As many as 828 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.29 per cent.