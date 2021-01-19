State reports about 389 fresh Covid cases, lowest till date

Kolkata: Bengal has registered a record dip in the fresh Covid cases as the number dropped at 389 in the past 24 hours giving a signal of assurances. This is the lowest number of infected cases so far in a single day ever since the Covid curve started mounting. Around 18,875 sample tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.



The percentage of positive cases has gone down to 7.38 on Monday. The number of total patients infected with Covid so far in Bengal reached 5,65,661 out of which 5,48,705 patients have been released from the hospitals. Around 569 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 97 percent. Around 76,66,238 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Around 10,063 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 10 in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen the death of 3,045 people in Covid so far and North 24-Parganas 2,441. Five people died in North 24-Parganas and one in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 90 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,812. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,20,520 out of which 128 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 15 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.