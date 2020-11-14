State reports 4,468 Covid recoveries, highest till date

Kolkata: Bengal records rise in the number of releases in Covid patients for the 14th consecutive day on Friday as the number has gone up to 4,468. On Thursday, the figure stood at 4,453. This rise has has not been dented despite the Railways resuming services with Eastern Railway running about 95 per cent of trains.



The number of new infected cases has also gone down in the past 24 hours as around 3,835 cases have been reported on Friday while the Thursday's figure remained at 3,856. The recovery rate in the state has reached 90.80 per cent on Friday higher than Thursday's figure of 90.57.

As many as 3,85,617 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,24,675. The state has so far carried out 51,36,012 Covid tests so far out of which 44,312 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Friday.

The Bengal government has so far created 95 testing labs across Bengal for conducting maximum of tests per day. Out of the total figure, there are 44 dedicated government hospitals and 57 private. The total number of hospitals dedicated for treating Covid has gone up to 101. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 32.53 per cent. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for Covid patients across the state.

Bengal has registered 51 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,557. Kolkata has witnessed 839 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 10 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 92,475.

North 24-parganas saw 860 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 87,244. North 24-Parganas has seen 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 28,177 Covid cases so far out of which 187 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 232 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 27,908.

Hooghly has witnessed 252 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 21,228. Darjeeling registered 148 new cases on Thursday and the total tally has gone up to 13,267. Nadia has witnessed 187 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 14,681.