State regularises 31 refugee colonies including one in city

Kolkata: Once again assuring that not a single resident of refugee colonies in the state will be allowed to be evicted as being attempted by some Central agencies, Chief



Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced regularisation of another 31 refugee colonies including one in South Kolkata.

This comes when the state government has already distributed 2.79 pattas in the past 10 years and initiatives have been taken to give free-hold title deeds to every resident of refugee colonies in Bengal.

Banerjee also assured that gradually all the refugee in colonies in different parts of the city including Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Ballygunge, Manicktala and Ultadanga will be regularised with the state Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Rehabilitation department has already given recognition to 213 refugee colonies across the state.

"The cabinet gave its nod on Thursday to give recognition to a refugee colony at ward number 109 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Many one and two storeyed buildings along with shops have come up there. But they cannot even get a loan due to lack of documents. It will solve the problem," Banerjee said and directed the state Urban Development Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim to pass the good news to the area's local MLA Aroop Biswas and ward coordinator Jui Biswas.

Areas in south Kolkata including Ajoynagar, Hiland Park, New Garia, Nayabad, Srinagar Hatibari and a part of Santoshpur comes under ward number 109.

"As many as 30,000 free hold title deeds have been distributed till date with regularisation of 213 refugee colonies and another 12,000 is ready. With regularisation of another 31 refugee colonies, another 3,840 free hold title deeds will be given," Banerjee said, directing to organise a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium one day to distribute the 12,000 free hold title deeds.

There are reports that some Central agencies are serving notice to evict residents of refugee colonies. "Railway made such an attempt in Bankura. There are also such reports from Ashoknagar and Habra. But I would like to ensure that no one will be evicted from their dwelling places in Bengal. A section of people from Matua community will also be getting the same," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the setting up Maynaguri Falakata Municipality to ensure better civic service to the residents

in the area.

At the same time, Bally Municipality that was merged with Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) in 2015 will be separated again for the convenience of people. "Cabinet has given its nod in this connection and a Bill will be introduced in the state Assembly in this regard," Banerjee said.

The cabinet has also given its nod to give a 4 acre land to Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) at Rajarhat New Town at a minimum price.