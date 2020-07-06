State registers highest one-day spike with 895 positive cases

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the past couple of days but the highest number of infections in a single day has been recorded on Sunday as the figure touched 895. The number stood at 743 on Saturday. The total number of infected patients across the state has gone up to 22,126 on Sunday.



The discharge rate of the state has been satisfactory so far as the figure has gone up to 66.48 per cent. Around 545 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they have recovered from the deadly virus. As many as 14,711 COVID affected patients have been released from various hospitals till Sunday.

The state government has increased the number of COVID sample tests per day. On Sunday, a total 11,016 samples were tested across the state. The government has so far conducted a total 5,41,088 samples so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.09 per cent on Sunday.

The total death toll across the state has gone up to 757 in the state so far till Sunday out of which 21 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. The state has seen the highest number of deaths in a single day so far. Kolkata has recorded 244 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 7,108. Around 214 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 3,760. Howrah has seen a total 3,121 cases so far out of which 111 patients have been reported on Sunday. Around 118 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 62 in Hooghly. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 1,204 while in South 24-Parganas the figure stands at 1,469. Darjeeling has seen 26 fresh cases on Sunday and Malda 37 new cases.

Meanwhile, a woman technician from the blood bank of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and one security staff of the David Hare Block of the same hospital tested positive for the virus.

They have been admitted to the same hospital. In another development seven patients and one doctor from the NRS Medical College and Hospital tested positive.