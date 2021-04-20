State registers 8,426 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal on Monday has seen 8,426 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected figures to 6,68,353 so far.



Around 6,04,329 patients have already been released from the hospitals out of which 4,608 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Monday stood at 90.42 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.79. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 42.74 percent. The state has so far carried out 98,50,278 Covid sample tests out of which 42,118 were performed in the past 24 hours. Around 38 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,606.Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 12 deaths and North 24-Parganas has registered 9 deaths, Birbhum 4, Howrah 4, South 24-Parganas 2, Purulia 1, Darjeeling 1, Uttar Dinajpur 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 2,211 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 1,801. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,218. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,603 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,55,208 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,44,233. South 24-Parganas has registered 522 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 42,913.State government has already issued protocols saying that patients with mild symptoms and mild fever and those having no major respiratory issues can be treated from home. Various tests like ECG, CBG, serum creatinine, pulse, blood pressure and oxygen level in blood would be examined from time to time for those who are in home isolation. Mask, sanitizers must be properly used and physical distancing must be maintained. Telemedicine systems would be enhanced.State Health department carried out 1,528 sessions on Monday and around 2,00,876 people were vaccinated in the State. Around 94,567 people took the first dose and 97,375 took the second dose. Total 1,47,989 senior citizens were vaccinated and cumulatively 89,74,708 people have received vaccination so far including health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens.