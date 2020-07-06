State recruits over 300 post graduate doctors

Kolkata: State Health department is all set to induct over 300 post graduate doctors as 'contractual medical officer' in various hospitals within this week.



This is a part of the state government's doctor recruitment drive to further boost the health infrastructure of government hospitals across the state, especially during the pandemic situation.

An order has been issued by the health department on Saturday in this regard.

In the wake of COVID-19 situation the state government is trying to make an adequate arrangement of doctors to meet the requirements which may arise in the future.

All these post graduate doctors have just completed their courses.

According to the state Health department, the post graduate doctors who were selected as 'contractual medical officer' have already been asked to report for duties in their respective hospitals within July 7.

The state Health department has already issued instruction to the hospital superintendents and the chief medical officer of

health (CMoH) in the districts mentioning the departments where these doctors would join.

The hospital superintendents and the chief medical officer have been urged by the health department to deploy the doctors in duty

immediately to the assigned places.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has taken initiatives to recruit 1371 specialist medical officers while 1174 vacant posts of general duty medical officers would also be filled up.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this year the state health department had announced the recruitment of over 1,500 medical officers and 9,000 nursing staff in order to mitigate the crisis of nursing staff members and doctors in the state-run hospitals, mostly in the districts.

The health department is eager to mitigate the staff crunch especially in the COVID-19 situation when there is a need for strengthening of staff capacity in various medical colleges and COVID designated hospitals. There are presently more than 11,000 doctors in government hospitals.

The number of doctors in government hospitals stood at 4,500 in 2011.

The number of nurses has gone up to nearly 53,000.

When the Mamata Banerjee government came to power there were around 37,366 nurses in government health establishments.